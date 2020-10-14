V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 21,282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 54.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 111.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 155,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,821 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Wingstop stock opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 140.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

