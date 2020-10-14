V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $130,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.