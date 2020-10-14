V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

