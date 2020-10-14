V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $467.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $471.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

