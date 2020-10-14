V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $208.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

