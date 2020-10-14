V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.