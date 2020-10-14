V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

