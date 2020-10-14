V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSE CHGG opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8,575.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $733,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,996.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock worth $11,852,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

