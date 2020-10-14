UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 594 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

