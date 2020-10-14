UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 530 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 197,631 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

