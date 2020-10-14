UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

