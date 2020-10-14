UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. First Command Bank boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

