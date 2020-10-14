UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

