UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,924,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,426.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.