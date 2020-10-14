UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 681 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $468,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 58.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

CSCO stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

