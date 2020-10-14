Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Receives $54.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 48.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Unitil has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $605.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

