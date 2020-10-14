Uniswap Price Tops $3.48 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00030524 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $337.27 million and approximately $381.81 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.