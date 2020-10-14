Unilever (NYSE:UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.51

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 39086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 89.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 474.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 276,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 228,246 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UN)

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

