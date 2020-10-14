Unilever (NYSE:UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.51

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 39086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.
Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UN)
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.