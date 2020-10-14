UBS Group Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.94% from the stock’s current price.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €75.69 ($89.04).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €44.75 ($52.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.52. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

