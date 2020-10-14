UBS Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 98 Price Target

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 98 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

