Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.