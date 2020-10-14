Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

