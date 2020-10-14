Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 481.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,829 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 208.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

