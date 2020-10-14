Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

