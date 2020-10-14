Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $254.55 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.74 and a 200-day moving average of $229.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total value of $3,051,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,469 shares in the company, valued at $240,206,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.