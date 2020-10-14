Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $248,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,870 shares of company stock worth $33,989,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.67. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

