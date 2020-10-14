Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FMC by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in FMC by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

