Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $207.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.