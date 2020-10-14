Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 48,400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at $43,971,075.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.61.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

