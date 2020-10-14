Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $269.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.00. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $286.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.