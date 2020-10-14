Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $22,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.08.

FDS stock opened at $335.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.04 and its 200 day moving average is $315.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

