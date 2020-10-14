Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,724.88 billion, a PE ratio of 132.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,206.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,780.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.