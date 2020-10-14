Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 115,320 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,048,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,677,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,525,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $267,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,337 shares of company stock worth $1,366,928 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

