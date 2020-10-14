Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 79.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,049 shares of company stock worth $6,504,064. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

