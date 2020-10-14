Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 7.1% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in IAA by 7.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

IAA stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

