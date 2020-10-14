Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $34,672,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.