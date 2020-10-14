Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $381.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $387.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.