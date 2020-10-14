Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Quanta Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quanta Services by 73.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after buying an additional 297,970 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.