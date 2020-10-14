Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after buying an additional 422,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $14,709,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 618,970 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.62.

In other news, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

