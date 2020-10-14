Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,500 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

