Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

