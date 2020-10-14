Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.12. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

