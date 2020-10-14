Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,574 shares of company stock worth $6,198,361 over the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $312.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.78, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

