Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CSX by 4,203.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in CSX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

CSX stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

