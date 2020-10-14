Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.30.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

