Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Comcast by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

