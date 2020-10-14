Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,425,000 after buying an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.50.

Shares of STZ opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

