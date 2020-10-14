Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $234,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Masimo by 66.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masimo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.02. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,492 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,668. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

