Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 289.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $352.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $353.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

