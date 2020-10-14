Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $217,248 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX opened at $362.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $409.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.19 and its 200 day moving average is $355.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

